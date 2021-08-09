Partly Cloudy icon
Three men wanted after overnight armed robbery in Lynchburg

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three men are wanted after an armed robbery in Lynchburg overnight, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers were called to 1990 Fort Avenue for an armed robbery just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Three armed men went into the store and took money from customers and the business before running away, police said.

The suspects are described as men in their early 20s.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065.

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

