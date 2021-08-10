60-year-old woman found dead in Northwest Roanoke was badly injured, police say

Members of the Roanoke Police Department investigating after finding a woman's body inside this home on 8th Street NW on August 9, 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old Roanoke woman whose body was found Monday afternoon as a homicide.

At about 4:40 p.m., authorities were notified about a body found inside a residence in the 800 block of 8th Street NW.

Due to the extent of her injuries, police said they are investigating the death of Joann Jones as a homicide.

Police did not give any more specifics about her injuries, just referencing “due to the extent of her injuries.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text police at 274637. You’re asked to begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.