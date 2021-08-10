Firefighters working to stop massive fire at Roanoke apartment building

Fire at an apartment building at The Summit at Roanoke on Aug. 10, 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – First responders are working to put out a 2nd-alarm fire at an apartment complex.

At 2:27 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS crews responded to the 200 block of Summit Way SW for a structure fire at The Summit at Roanoke apartment complex, located just off US 220, across the street from the Roanoke County border.

Everyone that first responders are aware of who was inside the building at the time of the fire has been safely evacuated, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said when dispatch received the 911 call about the fire, the building was already in the process of being evacuated.

One firefighter was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for a minor injury, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

