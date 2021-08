811 Day: Call before you dig

Today is Aug. 11, or 811 Day.

It’s a day aimed at reminding you to contact 811 before you dig into the ground.

That includes if you are planting a tree, building a fence or installing a sprinkler system.

Any of these could potentially harm underground utilities.

All you have to do is call 811 at least three days before you plan to start work.

You can also submit a request on 811′s website.