Celebrating the history of folk music at Galax’s Old Fiddlers’ Convention

GALAX, Va. – Although it was canceled last year by the pandemic, thousands of people are back in Galax this week to celebrate the story of folk music.

The Old Fiddlers Convention fills the city with sweet harmonies and string tunes from talented musicians from across the country.

“The fiddlers’ convention has put Galax on the map all over the world,” said event organizer Oscar Hall.

Folks of all ages enjoy the event, including young Max Brown from Wilmington, Delaware.

“I didn’t do much fiddle stuff during quarantine. I wasn’t able to socialize with other musicians as much,” Brown said. “This has been great getting back.”

Though 2021 is only Brown’s second year attending the convention, others have been going here for ages.

“My dad and my family have just been coming here forever. I like it a lot. It’s really fun,” said Millie McGee from King, North Carolina.

Hall, who is 93-years-old, started his journey with the convention in 1965.

When asked about how he feels about seeing all the young people attending the convention, he said: “It feels great because that’s our future in music and traditional old-time music.”

The event will run through Aug. 14.

To learn more information about the convention, click here.