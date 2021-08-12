Anonymous donor gives $75,000 to help New Vistas School build a new gym, classrooms

Anonymous donor pledges $75,000 for campaign at New Vistas School in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An anonymous donor has pledged $75,000 to the New Vistas School Mind-Body-Spirit Capital Campaign, which will build a new gymnasium, two science classrooms and an art classroom.

Each new pledge made will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $75,000. The fundraising effort is called the Finish Line Challenge. Once the $75,000 is matched, construction can begin.

To date, $875,000 has been raised and the goal is $950,000.

The Schewel Charitable Foundation jumpstarted the campaign in 2018 with a $250,000 pledge in honor of the late Donna Schewel Clark, a former NVS Board of Directors member and loyal friend to the school for many years.

The NVS Mind – Body – Spirit Campaign will further the school’s mission by preparing children with learning, attention and social-emotional challenges for adult life in the “real” world by offering new and exciting tools to help children become well-rounded, educated, productive citizens.

Founded in 1986, New Vistas School is a nonprofit school that fosters academic and personal growth, providing children with learning, attention and emotional challenges with an opportunity to reach their full potential. New Vistas School is located at 520 Eldon Street in Lynchburg, Virginia.

More information about the Mind-Body-Spirit Capital Campaign is located on the New Vistas School website, including renderings of the gymnasium and classrooms.