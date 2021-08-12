Clear icon
Local News

Woman in critical condition after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

Police say they have a suspect in custody

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Shooting, Crime
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said a woman is hospitalized for serious injuries after a shooting Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 1200 block of 13th Street NW and Carroll Ave for reports of a shooting that happened at about 10:45 p.m.

We’re told a woman was shot and is currently at the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

When police arrived, they said they located an unharmed child at the scene. They say the child is now with family.

Stay with 10 News for this breaking story.

Shayne Dwyer is an award-winning journalist and a member of the 10 News team since May 2018.

