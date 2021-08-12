Woman in critical condition after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said a woman is hospitalized for serious injuries after a shooting Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 1200 block of 13th Street NW and Carroll Ave for reports of a shooting that happened at about 10:45 p.m.

We’re told a woman was shot and is currently at the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

When police arrived, they said they located an unharmed child at the scene. They say the child is now with family.

