Danville and Pittsylvania County see a drop in population, according to new census data

DANVILLE, Va. – While the newest census data shows a population decline in Danville and Pittsylvania County region, Danville City Manager Ken Larking is actually pleasantly surprised to see the results.

Larking said reports were estimating Danville would lose about 3,000 people by 2020; however, in a span of 10 years, the city only lost more than 400 residents, according to the new census.

While more industries and amenities are coming to the area to create jobs, housing costs are increasing. But Larking said it’s a good sign because there was an oversupply of homes, adding that the price jumps are evening out the housing market.

“It’s actually, I think, a positive sign that things that we’ve done recently are leading to gains,” he said. “Maybe next time we will have a positive increase in the number of the population when they do this again in another 10 years.”

Ad

To gain more federal funding to help with city initiatives, Larking encourages people to fill out the census when it returns.