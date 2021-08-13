Danville barbershop inspires a new partnership to tackle gang violence, troubled youth

DANVILLE, Va. – The city of Danville is rolling out a new initiative called New Haven to combat gang violence and troubled youth.

It’s inspired by the work at a local barbershop that wants to help give young people a second chance.

The sound of hair clippers is not normally something you would think could help tackle gang violence.

But it’s a sound of comfort for some Danville residents that could lead them in the right direction.

“Barbershops have always been a haven for people to come and kind of air their differences and there is a level of a discretion that comes with the barbershop,” Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Robert T. David said.

That’s why David with the city’s youth and gang violence prevention division is partnering with S&D Family Style and Cuts on North Main Street.

The goal is to offer another option for people to learn about employment opportunities and resources by talking to workers in the barbershop directly rather than going to a city office.

Ad

“So, there is no embarrassment of going to this building and there is no struggle of trying to find a ride,” David said.

One of the outreach workers, who was hired just months ago, knew about this shop and how they’re willing to open their doors to give people a second chance.

“The person you are at 14,15,16 you are nowhere near that person at 21,” Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Outreach Worker Curtis Artis said. “So, it’s just different phases of your life and you just have to outgrow it. And you need someone that can understand where you are coming from to help you make it through it.”

In the past, the barbershop helped diffuse retaliations and violence.

Shanice Lipford, an owner of S&D Family Styles and Cuts, said it’s because they show love.

Ad

“I call this the heart of North Main because this is where the love comes from,” she said. “You can come here, you won’t be judged. You know we will do anything for you. It goes anonymous.”

David said it takes a village to save the youth so he is looking to connect with more community leaders to help expand the program.