Mostly Cloudy icon
77º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Health leaders say mask order will help protect children in schools

Right now about half of children eligible are fully vaccinated in Virginia

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia Department of Health, CDC, Back to School, Education
VDH says universal masking in schools helps prevent spread of COVID-19
VDH says universal masking in schools helps prevent spread of COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va – State health leaders are supporting the recently issued mask mandate in schools.

The public health order requires individuals ages 2 and older to wear masks while inside all public and private schools this fall.

[Virginia’s smallest county set to defy school mask mandate]

Deputy Commissioner for Population Health Dr. Laurie Forlano with the Virginia Department of Health said until all children have access to a vaccine, universal masking is the best way to curb the spread.

“Having kids in school is a benefit to them in many ways, but right now, obviously, we need to do that with some prevention strategies in place and consistent masking in schools will help reduce the chances of a child becoming exposed to COVID-19 at school, or a teacher, frankly,” said Forlano.

[Here are the 7 exceptions to Virginia’s newly-issued mask mandate for schools]

Right now, about half of the children eligible for the shot are fully vaccinated.

Forlano said local health districts will work with school divisions to oversee the change.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter