Blacksburg issues indoor mask mandate for town-owned facilities

Individuals must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Blacksburg, Coronavirus
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The next time you visit Blacksburg, don’t forget to bring a mask.

The town has announced that individuals will be required to wear masks inside all town-owned facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the town, this new mandate is in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines.

It's masks on for staff and visitors inside town facilities starting today. Let's get those vaccinations! #BeCommittedBeWell

Posted by Town of Blacksburg Government on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

This also comes after Virginia Tech announced that it would require masks indoors in designated areas starting Aug. 10, regardless of vaccination status.

