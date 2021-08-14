Golfers take a swing to raise money for scholarships for kindergartners

Golfers take a swing to raise money to help pay for kids’ tuition costs

RADFORD, Va. – Golfers tried to hit a hole in one in Radford Saturday to raise money for education costs for low-income children.

Eleven teams competed in the 4th Annual Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament at Pete Dye River Course in Radford.

Radford Child Development Inc. Board President Agida Manizade told us she expects to raise about $11,000 from the tournament to pay the tuition costs of students at the Radford Early Learning Center.

Every year, Radford Child Development Inc. is able to pay tuition for about 10 kindergarten students.

“Our goal is to address the children who are coming from low-income families early on so they have a chance at a successful learning career,” Manizade said.

She said plans are already underway to host next year’s tournament.