Man hospitalized, cars damaged after overnight Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Roanoke that happened early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., were called to the 400 block of Williamson Road SE for the report of a person who had been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a vehicle in the area.

Authorities say Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers also reported that several cars were damaged in the shooting.

No suspects were located at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.