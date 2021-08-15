Positive COVID-19 case reported at Miss Rockbridge County Fair Pageant

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The Central Shenandoah Health Department has reported that a member of the Miss Rockbridge Fair Pageant has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was at the Natural Bridge Historic Hotel and Conference Center, which is where the pageant was hosted, on Aug. 7 and had direct exposure with other people there, according to Rockbridge Regional Fair and Expo Board Chair Janelle Vess.

The person has been asked to stay at home and quarantine until it is safe for them to be around others, per Virginia Department of Health recommendations.

At this time, officials are working with the Central Shenandoah Health Department to determine who the individual with COVID-19 had close contact with. Those who are identified as a “close contact” may be called by the Central Shenandoah Health Department.

If you are called, you will be recommended to get tested for COVID-19, monitor your symptoms and possibly even quarantine.