COVID-19 forces HalloWheels fundraiser to go virtual again

Hallowheels goes virtual for second year in a row

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This Halloween will be very different once again because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it could be a tall task for families who have children with special needs.

A major, local fundraiser called Hallowheels is going virtual yet again.

Children’s Assistive Technology Services, otherwise known as C.A.T.S, helps nearly 1,000 children each year with free mobility equipment.

The event is a costume contest where volunteers usually dress up mobility chairs.

Organizers say despite this year’s DIY costumes, they’ll still be able to help families.

“We will provide building kits for families, which basically includes some instructions, PVC piping, a lot of screws and things they can build a costume with. And then we will have virtual Zoom meetings if they need it,” said John Naples, executive director of C.A.T.S.

Contestants will post photos online to be voted on. Voting begins October 31, and the goal is to raise $20,000 dollars.