School district in Scotland sees 15 sets of twins

A school district in Scotland is seeing something unique when school starts back up.

There will be 15 sets of twins in the classroom.

Believe it or not — this doesn’t set the record for the area.

It’s only the second-highest number of twins in one school district.

The record is 19 sets in 2015.

Ahead of starting school, 13 pairs met in their uniforms and posed for photos.