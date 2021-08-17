Festival celebrates Indian culture with live performances, food and vendors

ROANOKE, Va. – From food to dance, celebrate all that makes Indian culture so special this weekend in downtown Roanoke. The Festival of India is this Saturday at Elmwood Park.

Starting at 4 p.m. you can eat food, explore the colorful traditional clothing, shop at vendor booths and watch live dance performances.

India has 29 states and each has its own traditional clothing, language and more.

Dr. Varsha Desai is a member of the India Heritage Society and she said that because everyone cannot travel to India this is a way they are sharing the experience with Southwest Virginia.

“We want to show our Indian culture to Roanoke community that’s who we are we are part of Roanoke, we’re Roanokers and we want to show that we are the same but this is our cultural points,” said Dr. Desai.

The festival ends at 8 p.m. and is free to get in.