Lynchburg veteran needs your help to win a ‘Dream Chopper’ in a national competition

Orange County Choppers will build the winner a custom motorcycle

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A veteran in Lynchburg needs your help to win a “dream chopper” through a national competition.

Corey Ramsey is a U.S. Marine and Purple Heart recipient who served three deployments.

He’s currently in the quarterfinals of an online contest to win a custom motorcycle from Orange County Choppers.

He says if he wins, he’ll ride it to fundraising events for veterans and design the bike with artwork honoring fallen service members from Afghanistan.

“Especially now, with what’s going on over there right now. So, it’d be a nice way to honor [veterans] because we had 17 guys killed in action and another 292 wounded in my first deployment there,” said Ramsey.

You have until 10 p.m. Thursday, August 19, to help Ramsey move onto the next round of voting.

The current 64 contestants are broken into small groups. Ramsey must place first in his group to advance to the semifinals.

The grand prize winner will be announced in September.

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

