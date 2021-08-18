Lynchburg family stranded in Afghanistan as Taliban takes over

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s an unimaginable situation with no end in sight for a Lynchburg family trapped in Afghanistan.

Last month, Nawid Hassanzada took his wife and three kids, all under the age of 10, to Kabul to visit his sick mom. It was his first time going back in nearly five years.

Hassanzada told 10 News he was supposed to fly home this week before the Taliban took control of the country. But his family’s rescheduled flight for Aug. 25 has been canceled.

On Wednesday, Hassanzada said he had a gun pointed at his chest when he ventured out to try and get to the U.S. Embassy. Since then, he and his family have decided to stay put in his mom’s home.

They have no idea how or when they’ll make it back to Lynchburg, and Hassanzada said he doesn’t want to leave his mom behind.

“Just directly, they put the gun on our chest and said, ‘Go away, go away.’ Which was really scary for my kids,” Hassanzada said. “They started yelling and we just had to turn our face, take a taxi and come back home.”

Hassanzada said he also has three siblings in the Lynchburg-Roanoke area he needs to get back to safely.