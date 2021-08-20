Campbell County to start disconnections for unpaid utility bills starting Sept. 1

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Utility and Service Authority will resume disconnections for delinquent utility bills when we flip the calendar to September.

Under normal circumstances, you don’t pay the bill, you don’t get the service.

“Because of COVID and the financial impact, the Generally Assembly of Virginia passed a law to put a moratorium on utility disconnects for those who don’t pay,” explained Interim Administrator Tim Wagner.

The utilities covered by that law include water, sewer, power and natural gas.

The Authority is moving forward, following the 60-day grace period after Gov. Ralph Northam’s public health state of emergency expired July 1.

In July alone, the Authority saw 120 accounts go unpaid with more than $36,000 owed.

“We sent out approximately 200 letters to that effect,” Wagner says. “We had less than six people respond, which was very disappointing.”

Ad

It’s a number Wagner fears will only continue to grow.

He said typically about 1% of accounts go unpaid. During the pandemic, that number was about 2.5%.

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to show up the next day and disconnect people.”

It does mean if you don’t pay your bill on time, you’ll have a two-week grace period before your services are shut off.

Wagner did say that the Authority has a COVID re-payment plan and staff are willing to work with struggling customers.

If you need help with your account, call the office at 434-239-8654.