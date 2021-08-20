Pulaski County Public Schools off to rough start with major bus driver shortage

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A major bus driver shortage in Pulaski County causes a rough back-to-school start.

This year, two middle schools were consolidated into one and now all bus routes are reconfigured.

On top of this, the school district is down 13 bus drivers compared to pre-COVID times.

This means some of the drivers are being stretched thin and are having to make four trips to safely drop off thousands of students versus one.

Pulaski County Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Siers said they have some ideas in mind to help recruit more drivers.

“Maybe combine bus driving with some of our other part time positions to create full time positions,” Pulaski County Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Siers said. “Discussing incentives to hopefully attract more drivers to being a school bus driver. It’s just not a field people tend to go into anymore.”

Siers said hopefully by next week some of the kinks will be worked out but said until they gain more drivers they will never be able to return to normal.