BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Eagle Rock Library Branch in Botetourt County will be closed temporarily this week due to limited staffing because of COVID-19.

The branch will be closed Monday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Other Botetourt County Library Branches may also be affected this week because of staffing issues.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Tiffany Bradbury, the director of communications, at tbradbury@botetourtva.gov.