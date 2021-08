ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A major water main break has left several areas without water in the northern part of Roanoke County, according to the Roanoke County E-911 Center.

At this time, authorities report that Loch Haven, Northside and Green Ridge have been affected. We will continue to update this article if more areas are added.

Water is expected to remain off for about nine hours.

Stay with 10 News for this breaking news story.