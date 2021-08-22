No one seriously injured after large tree falls on car in Bedford County

No one was seriously injured after a large tree fell on a car.

No one was seriously injured after a large tree fell on someone’s car, trapping them inside. Crews said ‘they were very lucky.’

The driver had been going south on I-581 near Perch Road when a large oak tree toppled over and fell on their car, authorities report.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the tree blocking the entire roadway, along with the trapped vehicle, which had a person still inside.

Luckily, the person didn’t need to be transported to a hospital and avoided serious injuries, according to authorities.