Celebrate ‘Pride In The Park’ this weekend in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – “Pride in the Park” is a family-friendly event featuring vendors, local performers, speakers, and community advocates.

This free event celebrates and engages the LGBTQUIA+ community in the Lynchburg area. Some of the speakers include Mayor MaryJane Dolan and the President of Lynchburg University. There will be plenty of food and craft vendors, including a tie-dye shop.

Following “Pride in the Park,” there will be “Pride after Dark” starting at 8 PM.

Marc Propst, The Co-Founder of Hill City Pride, said this is the second year Hill City is able to celebrate Pride in Lynchburg.

“It is going to be full of vendors, full of performers, full of music, a lot of fun and just a way for everyone to feel like they can come out and be themselves and just give more awareness to the community. It is a place for people to be what they want to be and be who they want to be here,” said Propst.

There will be a number of nonprofits at “Pride in the Park” to show the community what resources are available in Lynchburg. The Gates open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 and performances will start at 2 p.m.