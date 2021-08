ROANOKE, Va. – Scout arrived at the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection in Roanoke in May 2021 when her owner passed away.

While this 8-year-old may have some gray in her snout, don’t let that fool you because this girl has a lot of life left in her and is still full of energy!

RCACP staff believe this Labrador Retriever mix would benefit from some basic obedience with a patient person who can take the time to work with her.

Click here to learn how you can adopt Scout.