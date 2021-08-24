Virginia Dept. of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard now breaks down cases by vaccination status

RICHMOND, Va. – You’ll now be able to see coronavirus rates in Virginia broken down by vaccination status, thanks to a shake-up of the health department’s COVID dashboard.

On the dashboard, viewers can now see the rate of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and death in people who are fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated by week, going back to Jan. 2021.

The health department claims comparing rates among those three groups provides a more accurate picture of how effective the vaccine is working.

You can also see the number of vaccine breakthrough cases in the second part of the dashboard separated by vaccination status.

According to VDH, even when a vaccine is highly effective, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus.