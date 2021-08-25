Roanoke Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl with autism

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl with autism.

14-year-old Kayala Xavier-Benitez was last seen at about 9:20 p.m. in the 13000 block of 3rd Street SW, but police believe she is walking towards downtown Roanoke.

Kayla was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Police said she requires medicine, which is why they’d like to bring her home as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on Kayla’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.