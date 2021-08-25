Ways to boost your child’s immune system as they head back to school

Eating nutritious foods is a crucial part of having a well-functioning immune system, especially for those who are heading back into the classroom.

Claire Chewning, a registered dietician, suggests one category of food to focus on is those that are rich in vitamin C. This can be citrus fruits, peppers, mangos or peaches.

Chewning says focusing on fruits and vegetables that are orange, red, and yellow in color can help with figuring out which are high in vitamin C. She also recommends foods with probiotics, like yogurt. She also recommends combing different food groups in your child’s snack because then you are not just getting a snack that is immune-supporting but is also satisfying.

“When we combine a couple of different food groups, we are not only getting nutrients that can be immune-supporting, but we are also getting a variety of flavors and textures to make that snack satisfying,” said Chewning.

As most parents know, it’s not always easy to get your child to want to eat healthier food. So, If your child is a picky eater, Chewning recommends using fun words to describe food and engage in a conversation with your child about the food they are eating.

“Trying to cultivate a positive environment around food where we are inviting in conversation that is fun and is creative and inviting your child to explore,” said Chewning. She also said describing the color and texture of the food, along with the flavors it has is a great way to make food a part of the conversation.