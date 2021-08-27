26-year-old man hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at the emergency room with a single gunshot wound in his back early Friday morning.

Authorities say were called to the area of Glendale Avenue and Verne Street for the report of shots being fired shortly after 5 a.m.

Not long after those initial calls, police were told that a 26-year-old Danville man, who had been shot in his back, had arrived at the emergency room.

Officers found the crime scene on Glendale Avenue near Verne Street and have been investigating further.

According to authorities, the victim was inside of a car when he was shot. Police say it appeared to be the target of the assault.

We were told this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any available platforms to include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.