SALEM, Va. – A home was significantly damaged in a Salem fire on Thursday, according to the Salem Fire & EMS Department.

Crews were sent to the house Thursday evening and arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the building. The fire eventually spread to the attic.

According to the department, the fire took about thirty minutes to put out.

If you want to help the family, a fundraiser has been set up to raise money. So far, more than $900 has been raised.