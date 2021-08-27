Man hospitalized after ‘road rage’ related shooting in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that they said happened in Roanoke on Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW at around 5 p.m. in response to a report of a man who was shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man inside a business with non-life-threatening injuries who was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Authorities said they think this shooting is related to a road rage incident between the suspect and the victim. They also said they do not believe the shooting happened at the business on Franklin Road and that the victim got himself there.

No arrests have been made at this time and police said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is the second shooting to happen in Roanoke on Friday.