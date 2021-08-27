Man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Kellogg Avenue NW.

Police arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot. He was later transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, no suspects were located and no arrests have been made regarding this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.