Smith Mountain Lake restaurant now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all guests over the age 12

Customers will need to bring a physical COVID-19 record, VDH record or a photo of their vaccination card

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – A local favorite at Smith Mountain Lake is doubling down on its efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The Landing Restaurant announced in a Facebook post that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for COVID-19 at all of its locations for all guests over the age of 12, effective immediately.

Customers will need to bring a physical COVID-19 record, VDH record or a photo of their vaccination card.

While children under the age of 12 will not be required to show proof of vaccination, masks will be required when not eating.

The restaurant will continue to offer curbside takeout.

Posted by The Landing Restaurant on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

