Partly Cloudy icon
85º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Several people win $200 in COVID-19 vaccine raffle event in downtown Roanoke

Eighty people received their first dose of the vaccine on the city market

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Coronavirus
'Crush COVID' vaccine raffle event in Roanoke
'Crush COVID' vaccine raffle event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A handful of lucky people won $200 in downtown Roanoke Friday night. And it’s all because they helped “crush covid”

Eighty people received their first dose of the vaccine on the city market.

The local health district partnered with the city to help cover the raffle prizes for getting the shot.

“We have been looking into offering more incentives because we think that there are a lot of people that are interested in vaccination, but for whatever reason, they just haven’t had a chance to do it, so we thought maybe a little extra might encourage them to come on out,” said Health Department Spokeswoman Christie Wills.

Health leaders hoped to reach new people by hosting it downtown during the dinner rush.

They say there will be more raffles at future clinic events too.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Shayne Dwyer is an award-winning journalist and a member of the 10 News team since May 2018.

email

facebook

twitter