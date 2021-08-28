Several people win $200 in COVID-19 vaccine raffle event in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A handful of lucky people won $200 in downtown Roanoke Friday night. And it’s all because they helped “crush covid”

Eighty people received their first dose of the vaccine on the city market.

The local health district partnered with the city to help cover the raffle prizes for getting the shot.

“We have been looking into offering more incentives because we think that there are a lot of people that are interested in vaccination, but for whatever reason, they just haven’t had a chance to do it, so we thought maybe a little extra might encourage them to come on out,” said Health Department Spokeswoman Christie Wills.

Health leaders hoped to reach new people by hosting it downtown during the dinner rush.

They say there will be more raffles at future clinic events too.