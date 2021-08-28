Show goes on at Floyd Country Store despite pandemic

During the week, the Country Store functions as a cafe and shop. But as the weekend nears, tables and chairs are cleared to create a dance floor for live music.

The most notable event is the Friday Night Jamboree when this place fills up with people dancing to the sounds of local bluegrass.

The Country Store is known as a cornerstone in Floyd County.

A version of the Floyd Country Store has existed since 1910, and staff there say it’s the community that has allowed the store to thrive.

“I think that the Country Store is made what it is by the people who come here and play music. People from all over the world stop here on road trips to see what it is that makes it so special,” said Gina Dilg, marketing director of the Floyd Country Store.

The Country Store recently added a back porch, which allows customers to eat outside and enjoy live music outdoors. It also helps create more space to socially distance.