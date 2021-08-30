Man arrested, charged in connection with Sunday night shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A 28-year-old Roanoke man is in custody, facing two charges after a shooting Sunday night just off Hershberger Road in Roanoke.

At about 10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 3600 block of Ferncliff Avenue NW after learning that someone had been shot in that area.

Officers said they arrived to find a man outside of a building in the area who had been shot and was seriously hurt.

Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Information gathered at the scene indicated the suspect was Deante Cotton, 28 of Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Officers said they found Cotton in a vehicle about 3 miles away in the 3700 block of Signal Hill Avenue NW.

Police arrested him without incident and charged him with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police did say that Cotton and the man he’s charged with shooting know each other.