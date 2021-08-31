134 Virginia Tech students disenrolled for not following COVID-19 vaccination requirement

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech now has fewer students after more than 100 did not follow the university’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

The university disenrolled 134 students who were not in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, meaning that they did not submit vaccination documentation or receive a medical or religious exemption, according to university spokesman Mark Owczarski.

That represents about 0.4% of Virginia Tech’s student body of approximately 37,000.

Owczarski said that Tech does not know whether any of these students were not planning to return for reasons unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The university announced in June its vaccine requirement for students.

Earlier this month, Virginia Tech announced that all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1

In Charlottesville, the University of Virginia disenrolled 238 students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.