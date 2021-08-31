Bedford man arrested on abduction, felony strangulation, other charges

Michael Parker has been charged with abduction, felony strangulation, and other charges.

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford man has been charged with abduction, felony strangulation and other charges, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Parker, 45, has been charged with the following:

Abduction

Felony strangluation

Inanimate object sexual penetration

Assault and battery on a family member on a family member

Filing a false police report

Authorities said Parker’s charges stem from an incident that happened at the Clayton Nature Center on Sunday. Parker is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond and this investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.