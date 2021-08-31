Lynchburg businesses create memorials to honor 13 fallen soldiers in Afghanistan

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Some local businesses are honoring the 13 fallen soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Moose Lodge on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg reserved 13 seats and turned down 13 glasses at a table, surrounded by American flags.

The nonprofit plans on leaving the tribute up through Sept. 11.

“[The fallen troops] deserve the respect that they’ve given us. So, we’re very appreciative of the things they’ve done because we’re able to do things now because our veterans and active military that other countries can’t,” said Heather Brennan, social quarter manager of the Moose Lodge.

Small Batch Barbecue in Lynchburg also paid tribute by placing 13 beers around red, white, and blue flowers.