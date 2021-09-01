Martinsville superintendent tapped to represent school leaders across Virginia

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A local school superintendent has been tapped to represent superintendents across Virginia.

Dr. Zebedee Talley Jr., the Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent, was elected as the president of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.

He said it’s humbling to be chosen for the role. He added that districts across the Commonwealth are facing a variety of challenges from COVID-19 precautions to transgender bathroom policies to equity and teacher shortages.

He said his goals are to fight for funding, policies and legislation to support students, teachers, staff and bus drivers.

“I’m looking forward to lending support, finding funding and doing the things that our superintendents need, again, to produce successful students and also to retain great teachers,” said Talley Jr.

He plans to talk with different superintendents to hear their thoughts and relay their concerns to the Virginia Department of Education and decision-makers in Richmond.