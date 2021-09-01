Sen. Tim Kaine discusses future of passenger rail in New River Valley

BLACKSBURG, Va – Senator Tim Kaine was in the New River Valley Wednesday discussing the future of passenger rail.

Kaine was joined by several local transportation experts to discuss funding and timelines for the expansion of rail service from Roanoke to Christiansburg.

Money from the infrastructure plan should help the project get underway.

“In 2025, we’re going to have rail service into Christiansburg, and I know communities, further south all the way down to Bristol and even into Tennessee are hoping that the extension of Christian Bergen actually becomes a part of a larger network going south,” Kaine said.

Kaine also made several other stops throughout the New River Valley Wednesday to talk with business owners about recovering from the pandemic.