Target’s annual car seat trade-in program set to begin on Sept. 12

Calling all parents! Target’s annual car seat trade-in program is back.

Have an old car seat you need to get rid of? Well, Target will soon offer coupons in exchange for car seats, even those that are expired or damaged.

After trading in the car seat, you will be able to get a 20% coupon off a new seat, stroller or select baby gear.

The program will run from Sunday, Sept. 12 through Saturday, Sept. 25 at all locations and will be contact-free.

Wondering how it works?

All you have to do is:

Drop off an old car seat or base art a Target near you and drop it in the designated box inside the store. Then, open our Target App to scan the code on the box. After that, open your Wallet in the Target App to find your coupon. Once you’ve completed these steps, click the red ‘+’ to save the offer and either place your order online or scan your barcode at the register.

