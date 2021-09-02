Bedford rolls out new public bus system

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford rolled out its new public bus system Wednesday.

The Otter Bus makes 16 stops as it loops around town.

The goal is to connect residents to resources, including supermarkets, the post office, and public library.

“It had to do with a health needs assessment that came out, where transportation was identified as one of the major needs for the town. It includes, certainly, the elderly and those with disabilities; but we have a lot of folks here who don’t have access to transportation,” said Denny Huff, executive director of the Bedford Community Health Foundation.

The bus operates Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

It is free for the first six months as part of a pilot program.