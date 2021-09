ROANOKE, Va. – Every month, 10 News donates to a charity based off of the accuracy of our weather forecasts.

In August, Your Local Weather Authority was within 3 degrees for 25 out of 31 days.

Not only that, for four days, we hit the nail on the head!

Overall, we met out 3 Degree Guarantee about 81% of the month.

We’re glad to be able to give $610 to The American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia, our charity partner for August.