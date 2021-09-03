VHSL working with football coaches, players to adapt to COVID-19 cancellations

ROANOKE, Va. – For many, high school football is one of the best things about the fall.

But as more and more COVID-19 cases show up in our local schools, coaches and athletic directors are doing everything they can to keep their students healthy and safe.

According to the VHSL, nearly 20% of scheduled games last week were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns or scheduling issues.

This week only 18 games have been canceled throughout the league.

Executive Director Billy Haun says it’s been inspiring to see school divisions across the state accommodate to daily changes and do everything they can to have a safe season.

“When one team is dealing with COVID, they’re not doing forfeits and stuff like that they’re just sort of postponing and just waiting to see what happens in the next couple of weeks, you know, there’s a chance that you could sneak that game in some place along the way and get that done,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said.

Leaders say they plan to help teams with scheduling changes and safety protocols for the rest of the season.

As always you can always catch the best highlights each Friday night during 1st and 10 on WSLS.