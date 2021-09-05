Community prayer will be held Monday in honor of local man who died at the end of race

Two Roanoke groups will be holding a community prayer in honor of a man who died at the end of a race.

ROANOKE, Va. – Runabout Sports Roanoke and Fleet Feet Roanoke are asking the public to join them for a community prayer in honor of a local man who died at the end of a race on Saturday.

The prayer aims to help the community mourn the loss of Andy Dalton and will take place at the Salem Red Sox stadium at 7:45 a.m. You don’t need to be a registered participant from the race to join.

Mark Long of the local FCA and Roanoke Triathlon Club will provide the prayer.

The organization says it plans to have more events in the future to honor Dalton’s legacy.