If your kids are exposed to COVID-19, experts say to keep them home

ROANOKE, Va – The leader of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts is asking parents to keep their children home if they are exposed to COVID-19.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow said superintendents across the region are raising concerns that students who are staying home from school after exposure, are still going out to social gatherings or events, which could be leading to increasing cases among children.

“That doesn’t just mean that they need to stay home from school, that means they need to stay home and so what we’re learning about is transmission happening outside of the school setting,” explained Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

Health leaders also added that the best way to protect children is if they wear a mask and for those around them to get the vaccine if they are eligible.