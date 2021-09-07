Pop-up mini golf course coming to Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s no time like tee time! Get excited because mini golf is coming to Downtown Roanoke.

A new 9-hole mini putt-putt course will soo pop-up at various locations.

Your first chance to play will be at Century Plaza starting Sept. 23.

Organizers said they wanted to provide a new entertainment option for the whole family

“I travel around a lot and haven’t seen a putt-putt course in the middle of downtown, I know they exist but don’t know that there super common, so were excited to offer something new and different for people to come down and experience,” said Jamie Clark with Downtown Roanoke.

It’s recommended that you schedule a time slot in advance as there are limited walk-up spaces available.

Tickets are $5 per person while kids 6 and under are free.

Click here to reserve your spot.