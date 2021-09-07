‘Sent shockwaves through the political system’: Expert discusses impacts of September 11 on U.S. diplomacy

ROANOKE, Va – As the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001 approaches, 10 News will be sharing stories all week looking back on that dark day and its long-term impacts.

Veterans, active service military members, and Americans nationwide are preparing to observe the 20th anniversary of September 11, a day that shaped the country forever, especially when it comes to international conflicts.

“9/11 was a game-changer for the United States in the sense that the unprecedented attack, but you know, in Washington and New York, basically sent shockwaves through the political system,” explained Dr. Mehrzad Boroujerdi, the Director of the School of Public and International affairs at Virginia Tech.

One of his specialties is Middle Eastern politics, which he said saw a significant shift following the attack on U.S. soil.

“They hit the United States. This is a country that had been secured on both sides by two huge bodies of water and with the exception of Pearl Harbor, there was never an attack on the homeland. So for Americans, it was a wake-up call,” Boroujerdi said.

One of the largest outcomes of September 11 was the War in Afghanistan, the longest war in U.S. history.

“I don’t think the blame can just be placed on President Biden. This has been a problem in the making is only the fourth president to have inherited this, this issue. So now the US confronted the question of what to do next,” said Boroujerdi.

As the Taliban remains in control, Boroujerdi said Americans should keep a close eye on the decisions being made over the next year regarding the conflict in the Middle East.